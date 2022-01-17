US Tennis Legend Delivers Fiery Rant On Djokovic Drama: 'Absolute Joke What’s Going On'

The Novak Djokovic visa saga in Australia played out for over 12 days and eventually saw the Serbian Tennis star being deported just one day before he was scheduled to play in the Australian Open. US tennis legend John McEnroe recently went on a fiery rant on live TV over how the whole Djokovic saga played out. McEnroe labelled the whole incident an 'absolute joke' before praising Djokovic for 'doing whatever it takes' to win his 21st Grand Slam.

While live on ESPN, McEnroe said as quoted by news.com.au: "(It’s an) absolute joke what’s gone on the last 12 days. It’s sad the way it ended. I watched it play out live. It’s total BS. If he decides not to have a vaccine and the Australian authorities say, ‘You cannot go down there unless you’re vaccinated,’ end of story, it’s black or white."

Saying that Djokovic has very strong beliefs and that he’s entitled to those beliefs, McEnroe added, "He decides whether or not he wants to do it...The guy’s won it nine times. I’ve got to hand it to him. I’ve got seven majors, he’s got 20, the reason he’s got a lot more than me is because he’s willing to go risk that, to go down there. You’re talking about a guy that was potentially about to break Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record and that he was willing to go to these lengths."

'I’m sorry, I don’t buy into that one': John McEnroe

The US tennis legend then suggested that journalists had fabricated reports about Djokovic meeting with L'Equipe for an interview while knowing he had tested positive for COVID-19. However, that was confirmed by Djokovic himself when he apologised for a lapse in judgment.

"Here’s the other part that’s weird," McEnroe said, adding, "I’m a fan of Novak and I have a lot of respect for him but supposedly he knew he had it, and then he flew back and went to Serbia and that’s not what you’re allowed to do. And then he met with some journalist, allegedly that he spoke to a journalist in Serbia, I believe, I don’t know the exact details of the dates. Is that proven? Is that absolute fact? You know journalists have been known to make...". At this point, McEnroe was interrupted and corrected that Djokovic had in fact tested positive and met with the L'Equipe journalist. He then responded by saying: "I see. Well that hurts, that hurts."

However, that did not stop his rant as he continued by questioning why Djokovic, who was granted a medical exemption for the Australian Open, was allowed to enter the country in the first place.

"Okay, let’s assume that he wasn’t going to play but then suddenly he got COVID and then he got an exemption and he can play. You can’t tell him after he flies all the way there. The idea that the government and these people weren’t in cahoots with each other...I’m sorry, I don’t buy into that one. They all knew what was going on. That’s why people are up in arms, but nonetheless, they granted this exemption. You can’t do this after that, it’s a joke," said McEnroe.

