USTA Makes A U-turn, Allows Wheelchair Competition At US Open In September

In a reversal of its a previous decision, US Open, on Wednesday, announced that the Wheelchair Tennis Competition will be held as per the US Open tennis schedule at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center this September. Earlier this month after the tournament was given a green light by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, US Open had announced that the event will not be taking place, leading to severe backlash and criticism.

The US Open will host the Wheelchair Tennis Competition Sept. 10-13 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/QAwwvp8PfA — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 24, 2020

Wheelchair event to be included

"This decision was made following multiple virtual meetings with a group of wheelchair athletes and the International Tennis Federation over the last week. The 2020 US Open Wheelchair Competition will feature men’s and women’s singles and doubles events and quad singles and doubles events, all with draw sizes similar to past US Opens. Wheelchair athletes will follow the same health and safety procedures as all players participating in the US Open and will be able to access the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center beginning on Sept. 7," a statement by the tournament read.

The decision of not allowing us to compete, without communication or consideration was bigger than tennis. In yrs gone by decisions would have been made for us and no one would have cared. You cannot be treated differently because of your gender, race, religion or disability. — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) June 24, 2020

The event will be taking place between September 10-13.

The developments mean that the men's and women's singles and doubles and quad singles and doubles will be played at the annual event.

So excited to defend my singles and doubles titles this year 👍 https://t.co/iQYEbyUvtg — Andy Lapthorne (@lapstar11) June 24, 2020

After the backlash, United States Tennis Association (USTA) held a meeting with the Wheelchair athletes and accepted that they should have conveyed the decision directly to the players and the ITF wheelchair officials.

US Open in August-September

Governor Cuomo permitted US Open to be played in the Queens on its scheduled dates starting in late August this year. The decision to greenlight the fourth and final Grand Slam in a tennis calendar was appreciated and Mike Dowse, USTA Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, said that he was "incredibly excited" to know that the plan to host the tournament had been approved.

Both the ATP and WTA tours have been suspended since early March because of the virus. Out of the four slams, only the Australian Open has been played this year, with the French Open rescheduled to take place a week after the U.S. Open ends and Wimbledon abandoned altogether for 2020 due to the outbreak of the virus.

