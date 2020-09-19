Victoria Azarenka Comforts Injured Daria Kasatkina, Netizens Applaud Her Sportsmanship

In a display of true sportsmanship, a video from the Italian Open quarterfinals shows the former World Number 1 Victoria Azarenka comforting her opponent Daria Kasatkina after she was forced to retire from the match due to an ankle injury on Friday, September 18. The 31- year old Belarusian tennis star’s gesture for her clearly devastated opponent has won countless hearts on the Internet.

‘Kindness and Compassion wins’

Kasatkina was injured when she tried to retrieve a ball that had been clipped off the net and, in the process, rolled over her right foot resulting in an injury. The Russian then burst into tears and was helped to her chair by Azarenka who also fetched her a bag of ice. Take a look at the video below.

The video has already received more than 50,000 views on twitter and almost 3,000 likes. Take a look at some of the comments made by netizens and what they thought of the truly touching moment between two world-class athletes.

she said “Do you know how your game in America inspired me?” — чемпионка галактики (@usssssta) September 18, 2020

There’s class and then there’s Vika. Moments like these a reminder she’s next level class act. — Shane (@boostar83) September 18, 2020

She even packed her bag and then talked to her coach. True gem. I am proud to be her fan.❤ — Uday Singh Bhati (@CopperofBradley) September 18, 2020

I cry in my soul 😢 I feel like my heart is breaking 💔 Dasha, you are a fighter as always, please be strong!!! With my whole heart, I wish you good health, all the health in the world!!! Get well soon dear @DKasatkina pic.twitter.com/TbJcjLKsHB — Cristinel Cujbacinschi (@Cujbacinschi) September 18, 2020

Kindness and compassion wins! What a lovely exchange between 2 competitors. Wishing Daria the best for a speedy recovery. Vika, you are a class act! — Bernie (@Bernie8256) September 18, 2020

Such a lovely display of sportsmanship. Actions definitely speak louder than words. So nice to see. Restores my faith in humanity. — Runilon (@runilon) September 18, 2020

