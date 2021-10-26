Victorian Premier Stands Firm On Not Allowing Unvaccinated Players Play Australian Open

The day-to-day situation revolving around the Australian Open vaccination saga continues to flip with the latest report emerging that the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews still continues to stand against unvaccinated tennis players taking part in next year's Australian Open. The Victorian Government had earlier decided to mandate COVID vaccine for the players coming to participate in the Australian Open 2022. However, recently, a leaked email to WTA said emerged that unvaccinated players can also play the Australian Open.

Daniel Andrews stance on unvaccinated players for the upcoming Australian Open

According to the email, unvaccinated players would likely be granted a visa but must do two weeks in isolation in a quarantined hotel, while fully vaccinated players will be allowed to skip quarantine. However, the latest report from news.com.au says that Daniel Andrews continues to take his stance over unvaccinated players stating that if everyone else at Melbourne Park needs to be fully vaccinated to attend, then the same rules should apply to players.

While speaking to ABC radio, Daniel Andrews said “You try getting into the US … most of Europe, really, so many different parts of Asia if you haven’t been vaccinated. Like, you’re just not getting a visa – why would that be different here? I don’t think it’s too much to say, if you want one of those visas and you want to come here, then you need to be double-vaxed".

He further added “All the people who are watching the tennis at the Australian Open, they’re going to be double-vaxed, all the people that work there are going to be double-vaxed. It stands to reason that if you want to get into the country to be part of that tournament, then you should be double-vaxed as well.”

Novak Djokovic vaccine status

Speaking about Novak Djokovic's Vaccine status, the world No. 1 men's singles tennis player had decided not to reveal his vaccination status against COVID-19 and also mentioned that he is not sure of making the trip to defend his Australian Open title in Melbourne come January.

"Things beings as they are, I still don’t know if I will go to Melbourne. I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate inquiry. People go too far these days in taking the liberty to ask questions and judge a person. Whatever you say ‘yes, no, maybe, I am thinking about it,’ they will take advantage," said Novak Djokovic as quoted by the online edition of Serbian daily Blic.