A video currently going viral on social media shows Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer working as a ball boy on the court during the 1993 Swiss Indoors, a men's tennis tournament that was part of the World Series of the 1993 ATP Tour. Federer announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday, drawing curtains to a trophy-laden career.

After having taken up the sport professionally in 1998, Federer went on to win a total of 20 Grand Slam titles in his rather celebratory career. In the video, a 12-year-old Federer was one of the ball boys during the Swiss Indoors tournament in 1993, which took place in his birthplace, Basel.

Roger Federer as a ball boy; watch viral clip

"At heart, I am always going to be a ball boy" - Roger Federer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YjfUB8ypDC — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) September 15, 2022

'I will always be a ball boy': Federer

Federer revisited one of the videos from the tournament while speaking to Tennis TV in 2018. In a video shared by Tennis TV, the 20-time Grand Slam champion can be seen revealing that he still has the medals that he received as a ball boy.

"I still have them, and I still get today, from ball girls and ball boys, and I have pizza with them at the end of the tournament. They also give me a medal. I guess it means I'm still a ball boy too because at heart, I will always be a ball boy," Roger Federer said on Tennis TV.

Meanwhile, announcing the ‘bittersweet’ decision to retire from tennis, Federer recalled all the amazing moments of his career. “I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all I have felt incredibly alive. Through my travels, I have met many wonderful people who will remain friends for life, who consistently took time out of their busy schedules to come watch me play and cheer me on around the globe,” Federer said.

Shedding light on how he started off as a ball boy, Federer added, “Thank you. When my love of tennis started, I was a ball kid in my hometown of Basel. I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me and I began to dream. My dreams led me to work harder and I started to believe in myself. Some success brought me confidence and I was on my way to the most amazing journey that has led to this day."

