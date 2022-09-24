Virat Kohli Reacts To Federer, Nadal Crying At Laver Cup 2022; ‘Who Thought Rivals Can...'

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle on Saturday and reacted to the picture of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, crying together during the Laver Cup 2022. Earlier in the day, 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer bid adieu to professional tennis, with his final appearance at the Laver Cup. Federer teamed up with the 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal in the men’s doubles event of Laver Cup 2022, but the veteran duo ended up losing the match.

After the loss, both players were seen hugging, before the Swiss legend started crying. At the same time, Nadal was also witnessed wiping his own tears as the tennis world saw two of the greatest players shedding tears for one another. Meanwhile, reacting to the heartfelt gesture involving the tennis greats, former Indian cricket team captain Kohli put out an Instagram post dedicated to the duo.

'Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other': Virat Kohli

Kohli mentioned that it is hardly imaginable for two rivals to feel for each other like this. “Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me,” Kohli wrote on Instagram. “When your companions cry for you, you know what you’ve been able to do with your god given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2. @rogerfederer @rafaelnadal,” the 33-year-old said.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's thoughts about each other

Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis last week and took the entire global sports community by surprise. Federer ended his 24-year-long career in the sport, where he has achieved everything he must have wished for. “It’s been a perfect journey, I would do it all over again,” Federer said in the post-match interview.

At the same time, Nadal also shed his views and said, “When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too. Because all the moments that he has been next or in front of me are important memories of my life”. Meanwhile, Federer also spoke about Nadal in his farewell speech and said, “It's been wonderful. And of course playing with Rafa, on the same team, having all the guys here and all the legends, Rocket [Rod Laver], Stefan Edberg - thank you. It is amazing, it really is [to share the court with Rafa and the others]”.