'Voted For Modi?': Tennis Icon Martina Navratilova's Dig At India's Democracy Sparks Row

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is known to be an outspoken person on social media, and now she's got into a huge Twitter spat over Indian politics by entering into a war of words with a Twitter user. The entire episode started after her comment on picture posted by Rana Ayyub on her social media handle. Rana Ayyub is currently in news for a money laundering case in which the Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against her.

Martina Navratilova in a war of words on Indian politics

Taking to Twitter, Rana Ayyub tweeted a picture of her with Martina Navratilova on her social media account. In her tweet, she wrote about having a coffee time with the legend and how her 'I got your back' statement gives reassurance and makes her day. The tennis legend thanked Rana for sharing the image and also said that it was a pleasure to meet her.

However, another Twitter commenting on her message stated such messages are the reason behind 'India-specific' tweets. Navratilova in her reply stated that she has been tweeting about India for a long time. However, the Twitter user tried to explain the tennis legend about the current controversy surrounding Rana Ayyub.

ED on October 12 filed a prosecution complaint against her in the special PMLA court in Ghaziabad. The ED in its chargesheet against the journalist alleged that its probe found that only a small portion of the Rs 2.69 crore fund, porportedly collected for charity, was allegedly used by Rana Ayyub for the intended purpose. The investigation agency further accused Ayyub of allegedly using the funds to create assets for herself.

The conversation did not stop there as Navratilova showed her support for Rana Ayyub by stating that "She is fighting for fairness in India, which is no easy task for a Muslim and a woman on top of that. As the reverse is true in Pakistan- not easy for Hindu people or other religions there".

As the war of words continued, the Twitter user in his tweet said, "Disinformation (you are its victim) regarding India starts by comparing it with our neighbours, as far as the persecution of religious minorities is concerned"

Navratilova then asked the Twitter user if he voted for Modi to which he replied stating that he voted for the betterment of India

Author and political commentator Ajit Datta while commenting on Navratilova's question about 'Did you vote for Modi? ' said that he did vote for Modi along with 300 million others and also stated that it was the largest electoral mandate in human history. However, Navratilova while replying to his comment said, "Well, doesn’t seem like that much of a win when you have a population of 1.3 billion… you will always have the most voters but you sure don’t have a majority:), bye now".

