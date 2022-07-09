'Was Contemplating If I Wanted To Live': Nick Kyrgios Reveals Darkest Phase Of His Life

Nick Kyrgios on Sunday will be playing the biggest match of his tennis career when he faces Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon Championship. The Australian tennis star played some of the best tennis throughout the tournament to reach the final. Before the latest success, the 27-year-old's career was not only a roller coaster ride but was also at its lowest phase.

Nick Kyrgios on alcoholism and suicidal thoughts

According to Sportsbible, Nick Kyrgios during his recent podcast interview spoke about the dark time in his life and career while making revelations about his mental health struggles and having about 20 to 30 drinks every night.

He said, “I was probably drinking 20 to 30 drinks every night, just in my room on my own. I was literally just going back to my room partying every night, but it wasn’t even the enjoyment of doing it with your mates, I didn’t even know anyone I was with. And I’d just be doing it all again, waking up hungover and going out there and playing.”

He added, “Waking up playing you know Acapulco, probably one of the biggest tournaments you can play and I was literally in my room drinking and I’m about to play my first round and I’m just contemplating whether if I even wanted to live at that point. I was just standing on the balcony of my room and my trainer came in and he was just like, ‘look we got to go out there and play in 10 minutes. So I played that match and ended up winning and I ended up winning that tournament. I beat Nadal, Zverev, Wawrinka, some of the top players in the world and probably one of the best results of my life".

Wimbledon: Nick Kyrgios' get well soon message for Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal on Thursday withdrew from the semi-final of Wimbledon due to an abdominal tear making Nick Kyrgios the first man to advance to a final due to a walkover. For Nadal, the latest injury was a major setback as he was eyeing his third Wimbledon crown. Nick Kyrgios took to Instagram and shared a picture of him and Rafael Nadal. He captioned the image, "different players, different personalities. @rafaelnadal I hope your recovery goes well and we all hope to see you healthy soon". Following the entry to the final Nick Kyrgios became the first unseeded men’s finalist since fellow Australian player Mark Philippoussis who lost to Roger Federer in 2003.