Watch: Andy Murray Lashes Out At Umpire During 2nd-round Match At Australian Open

Days after his historic win against Matteo Berettini in the first-round match at the Australian Open 2023, British tennis sensation Andy Murray finds himself in the headlines for lashing out at the umpire. The 35-year-old was seen raging at the umpire for not being allowed a toilet break during the match, despite the fact that it lasted for 5 hours and 45 minutes. Interestingly, this was the longest-ever match in Murray’s illustrious professional tennis career.

In a video currently viral on social media, Murray can be seen expressing his displeasure after the fourth set, when he was denied a loo break. As the fourth set finished, the British player sat down and said it was a joke that the tournament doesn’t allow players to take a toilet break, despite matches lasting for over five hours. Murray was down by two sets in the match and made a sensational comeback to win the next three sets and advance to the third round.

"It is a joke and you know it as well. It's disrespectful"

As reported by Daily Mail, lashing out at the umpire with a raised finger, Murray said, “I mean, do you know something. I respect the rules. It's so disrespectful that the tournament has us out here until 3, 4 o’clock in the morning and we are not allowed to take a piss”.

As the umpire nodded, Murray further added, “It's a joke. It is a joke and you know it as well. It's disrespectful. It's disrespectful to you, it's disrespectful to the ball children, it's disrespectful to the players. And we're not allowed to go to the toilet. Ridiculous”.

Andy Murray's comments after advancing to third round at Australian Open

While the 2nd-round Australian Open match lasted for five hours and 45 minutes at Melbourne Park, Murray went on to claim a 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-5 victory that ended a little after 4 a.m. local time. As per AP, speaking to reporters after the game, the three-time Grand Slam winner said, “The match was obviously very up and down. There was frustration in there. There was tension. There was excitement and all of that stuff. I mean, look, it is obviously amazing to win the match. But I also want to go to bed now. It’s great. But I want to sleep.”