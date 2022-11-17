Watch: Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest-ever Year-end ATP World No. 1; Tennis World Reacts

US Open 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz was guaranteed to end the year as the World No. 1 in the ATP men’s singles rankings, following the exit of top-seed Rafael Nadal from the ATP Finals 2022 in Turin. Alcaraz later traveled to the Italian city on Wednesday night and received the prestigious year-end No. 1 trophy. Interestingly, Alcaraz became the youngest-ever tennis player in history to finish the year as the World No. 1.

As Alcaraz will be 19 years and 214 days old on December 5, the final date of the ATP Challengers Tour events of the ongoing season, he will surpass the previous youngest-ever world number 1, Lleyton Hewitt to script the unique record. Hewitt was notably aged 20 years and 275 days old back in 2001 when he finished the year as the world no. 1.

Carlos Alcaraz receives year-end ATP World No. 1 trophy; Watch

His achievement was confirmed on Tuesday after his compatriot Nadal faced a 6-3, 6-4 defeat at the hands of Felix Auger-Aliassime in the ATP Finals 2022. It is pertinent to mention that Alcaraz missed the year-ending championships due to an abdominal injury that he suffered earlier this month, during the Paris Masters 2022. However, the youngster has been phenomenal throughout his campaign this year.

Carlos Alcaraz’s stellar performance to finish as year-end World No. 1 in 2022

Alcaraz won a total of five ATP titles this year, including his first-ever grand slam title during the US Open 2022 in New York. He won his first title of the year in February this year after earning a 6-4, 6-2 win against Diego Schwartzman in the Rio Open 2022. The 19-year-old next won the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami to pick his second title of the year.

He continued his winning run in Barcelona to pick the third title of 2022, before winning another ATP Master 1000 tournament in Madrid. Having finished the French Open 2022 as the quarterfinalists, Alcaraz finished the Wimbledon 2022 championships with a loss in the Round of 16. However, the youngster picked his maiden grand slam title in September by winning the US Open 2022.

Reactions to year-end World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's major haul

THE YOUNGEST

PLAYER EVER

TO END THE YEAR

AS WORLD NO. 1.@carlosalcaraz 👑🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/5GcauddiJb — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) November 16, 2022