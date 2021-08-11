Watch: Daniil Medvedev Handed Bizarre Hindrance Penalty After Winning Mystery Point

Daniil Medvedev has had a very adventurous year so far. He made it to his first-ever Australian Open final before going down to top-seeded Novak Djokovic. The youngster was also impressive in his debut Olympic Games in Tokyo recently.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev also had a memorable moment lately but more than his hard-fought win, it was a hilarious incident on the tennis court that stood out the most.

Toronto Open: Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Bublik game takes a hilarious mode

It so happened that Daniil Medvedev was handed a bizarre hindrance penalty by the chair umpire after winning a mystery point during his Toronto Open second-round clash against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik on Tuesday. Medvedev went on to register a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 over Bublik.

Meanwhile, a video posted by Tennis TV on Twitter has been doing round for all the hilarious reasons. In the video, the chair umpire can be seen warning the youngster as the Russian can be seen having a friendly argument with her in the middle of the contest.

It so happened that while the game was in progress, the chair umpire once again intervened and explained why she decided to give a hindrance penalty.

"I called Hindrance because you spoke during the point", the chair umpire said, and when Bublik enquired who had spoken during the point, Medvedev claimed he spoke because he had

"Can you imagine how stupid this call is? This is gonna be on Tennis TV bro!", said Daniil Medvedev.

His opponent Bublik is seen having a hearty and that is when the Russian makes things even more interesting.

"He is laughing at you!", complained Medvedev.

Hours after this comical incident, Daniil Medvedev not only shared the video on his official Twitter handle but also went on to caption it as 'Just going to stay silent here' with a laughing emoji.

Just going to stay silent here🤣 https://t.co/C1K1x5rIFP — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) August 11, 2021

Toronto Open: Daniil Medvedev live score

Coming back to the contest, Daniil Medvedev won the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and rallied to reach the third round of the ongoing ATP Toronto Masters.