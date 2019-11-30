The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

India's Davis Cup Team Dedicates Victory To Armed Forces

Tennis News

India's Davis Cup team dedicated its victory over Pakistan to the Indian armed forces after it simply crushed Pakistan with an unassailable 3-0 victory

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

India's Davis Cup team dedicated its victory over Pakistan to the Indian armed forces. There was not much hype but the controversy surrounding the Davis Cup tie simply vanished in no time as India simply crushed Pakistan with an unassailable 3-0 victory in the Asia Oceania Davis Cup tie in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Saturday. The manner in which India annihilated Pakistan was exemplary, ruthless and uncompromising as all three matches turned out to be mostly one-sided, in fact, there was simply no contest.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG