WATCH: Novak Djokovic Receives Rousing Reception In Australia Post 2022 Deportation Fiasco

Novak Djokovic seems to have received a hero's welcome on his return to Australia following the 2022 deportation fiasco that took place owing to his vaccination status. The Serbian was not allowed to participate in the Australian Open last year as he was not vaccinated for COVID, something that was required by the Victorian authorities to permit players to enter the country.

Novak Djokovic receives rousing reception on return to Australia

As seen in the videos posted below, Australian fans were more than happy to see Novak Djokovic return to the country after the Serbian missed out last year. The 35-year-old, who was received with 'Novak, Novak' chants, can be seen waiting after his match to sign autographs for his loyal fans. Djokovic waited by despite starting the year with a defeat in the men's doubles alongside Canada's Vasek Pospisil. The duo lost 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 to Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar.

He's in demand 🤩@DjokerNole signing autographs for his giddy supporters at #AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/JZJTYE7eOg — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 2, 2023

Things you love to see 😍@DjokerNole on a tennis court 👋 pic.twitter.com/qukEwfGsu4 — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 2, 2023

Meanwhile, as for the events that transpired last year, Djokovic admitted that it was disappointing to leave Australia in that fashion but that he had no hard feelings. Last year, the 35-year-old was the centre of attraction for all the wrong reasons as he saw his visa being cancelled, following which he was deported from the country.

Speaking of what happened last year, Djokovic said (as quoted by AP), "Obviously what happened 12 months ago was not easy for me, for my family, team, anybody who is close to me. It's obviously disappointing to leave the country like that. You can't forget those events. It's one of these things that stays with you for I guess the rest of your life. It's something that I've never experienced before and hopefully never again."

As for this year, the Serbian added, "It's great to be back in Australia. It's a country where I've had tremendous success in my career, particularly in Melbourne. It's by far my most successful Grand Slam. I'm hoping that everything is going to be positive." The 35-year-old is the most successful player in the history of the Australian Open Grand Slam as he has won the event a record nine times.