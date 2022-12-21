Watch: Novak Djokovic Shows Off Moves On Bollywood Track During 2022 World Tennis League

A video featuring 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic from the 2022 World Tennis League in Dubai is currently going viral on social media.

In the video, Djokovic can be seen grooving to the popular Bollywood track, Nadiyon Paar, while getting ready for his match. The World Tennis League is a non-ATP/WTA-affiliated exhibition tournament that is being held in Dubai, UAE from December 19 to December 24.

Meanwhile, Djokovic encountered world no. 12 Alexander Zverev in the World Tennis league match on Tuesday. Zverev went on to claim a 6-3, 6-4 win over the 21-time Grand Slam champion and solidified a 35-27 victory for Team Hawks over the Falcons Tuesday. The ongoing tournament features several other tennis superstars like Nick Kyrgios, Felix Auger Aliassime, Ega Switek, Simona Halep, Elena Rybakina, and Caroline Garcia.

Novak Djokovic sheds his thoughts on playing in the World Tennis League

In a conversation with the Dubai Sports Channel ahead of the tournament, Djokovic revealed his excitement for the tournament and said, “I’m very excited to anticipate what is going to be these next five days for us in the tournament, with music and entertainment and sports and tennis. I’m looking forward to it.” Earlier on Monday, he was seen training with Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum on the newly-installed orange and blue court at the Coca Cola Arena on Monday.

Know more about the inaugural World Tennis League

The World Tennis League will be played using a unique format, where two-set clashes would take place across both singles and mixed doubles categories. A 10-point tie-breaker will also come into play if required. Shedding his thoughts on the inaugural edition of the tournament, World Tennis League chairman Rajesh Banga said it will be a spectacle to watch for the tennis world.

“The World Tennis League will be an event like no other. It brings a unique and engaging new format to the game of tennis, offering a spectacular mix of sport and entertainment together. We can’t wait to welcome fans from around the globe for this momentous event that hails a new era for tennis," Rajesh Banga said.