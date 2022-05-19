WATCH: Rafael Nadal Shows Off Neat Soccer Skills On Court Ahead Of French Open

Rafael Nadal is an avid football enthusiast and his passion for the sport was on display when he visited Santiago Bernabeu recently to watch Real Madrid qualify for the UEFA Champions League final. The Mallorcan is also a golf fan and is known for displaying his mettle on the golf course time and again. The Australian Open champion recently displayed his footy skills during the practice session at Roland Garros.

French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal displays football skills

Rafael Nadal's arrival at Roland Garros has put to rest the talks about his injury. Nadal's chronic foot injury resurfaced during the Italian Open with doubts being raised about his participation in French Open 2022. Following the arrival at Roland Garros, Nadal booked a practice session on Court Philippe-Chatrier court with fans coming to watch the 13-time French Open champion.

In a video shared on the social media handle of Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal is seen showcasing his smooth footballing skills as the Spaniard dribbled with the tennis ball and almost hit a perfect bicycle over the head. His slick footwork was received by loud cheers from the crowd. The Spaniard greeted them with a smile and proceeded to the court with his tennis racquet. The Spaniard also greeted Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during a change over in the training session on Court Philippe Chatrier

Rafael Nadal's injury update

The 35-year-old missed the majority of the last season owing to a foot problem, however, he made a remarkable comeback to win the Australian Open in January. Following the exit from the Italian Open Rafael Nadal while giving an update about his foot injury said, “I had my foot again with a lot of pain. I am a player living with an injury; it is nothing new. It's something that is there. Unfortunately, my day-by-day is difficult, honestly… it’s difficult for me to accept the situation sometimes. Today at half the second set, it starts and then it wasn't playable for me… I don't want to take away anything from Denis… Today is for him. Well done for him.”

Rafael Nadal French Open history

Rafael Nadal made the Roland Garros tournament his own since making his debut at the age of 18 in 2005. Nadal claimed nine out of ten Roland Garros titles between 2005 and 2014 and became the most successful player at a single Major in history. The former World No 1 went on to secure four more titles between 2017 and 2020 to extend his tally to 13.