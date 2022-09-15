Watch: The Moment When Germany Beat France For First Time In Davis Cup Since 1938

Germany made a winning start to their Davis Cup Group C campaign winning their opening fixture against France. The victory was its first over France since 1938. Germany had lost their previous eight meetings against France and being able to win the match was a huge relief for Michael Kohlmann's team. The Davis Cup Group Stage matches are currently being played from September 13-18 and is hosted by four cities i.e Bologna, Valencia, Hamburg, and Glasgow.

Davis Cup 2022: Germany creates history after registering win over France

Germany were without Alexander Zverev, who has been sidelined since tearing ankle ligaments during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June. The 25-year-old was initially named in Germany’s squad last month, however, the injury led to him missing the tournament.

In Zverev's absence, Germany had to dig deep to register their maiden win over France. It all started with Jan-Lennard Struff putting Germany in front with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 victory over Benjamin Bonzi, after the Frenchman failed to convert two match points. But Adrian Mannarino levelled the tie with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Oscar Otte. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz defeated Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech 6-2 3-6 7-6(1) to secure a 2-1 win for the host.

A fairytale ending in front of a home crowd 🇩🇪



Germany win the tie following Puetz and Krawietz’s victory over Mahut and Rinderknech 6-2 3-6 7-6#DavisCup #byRakuten pic.twitter.com/U5iZE7BdYg — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 14, 2022

Following the victory, Puetz said, "Our experience together helps. We have played quite a few matches together now, including the Olympics, and we are good friends off the court, which always helps. On top of that, we are two of the best doubles players in the world – we both know that about each other – and that gives us great confidence on top of the wins we have managed together."

Germany vs France: Germany's captain shares his thoughts after beating France

Germany captain Michael Kohlmann expressing his happiness over the victory said, "Making positive history is always great. Today was like a rollercoaster, but in the end, it’s a big win. It is huge for us. I had that question so many times about how many years it is since Germany beat France. I know the numbers and the years were always getting more and more. But now we can close this chapter and look forward. Hopefully we [will] meet France again a lot of times and get some more wins.”