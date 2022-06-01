Watch: Triumphant Rafael Nadal's Priceless Reaction After French Open QF Win Over Djokovic

Having sailed through the first three rounds of the French Open on a comfortable note, Rafael Nadal had to sweat it out in his remaining two appearances before sealing a semi-final berth. The Spaniard overcame Felix Auger Aliassime in the fourth round in five sets before beating Novak Djokovic in an epic quarter-final encounter. Rafael Nadal took down Novak Djokovic in four sets with a score of 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6. Both the players fought tooth and nail for a place in the semi-final and ultimately it was Nadal who prevailed over Djokovic after a four-hour-and-12-minute contest on the Court Philippe Chatrier.

Watch: Rafael Nadal's priceless reaction after defeating Novak Djokovic

The Nadal vs Djokovic match lived up to its hype as fans were treated to some fantastic piece of tennis action. The magnitude of victory was visible on Rafael Nadal's face with the way the Spaniard could not stop grinning after beating World No. 1 Djokovic. Here's the video of Rafael Nadal's reaction after beating Novak Djokovic:

For the 'King of clay' (Nadal), the win at Roland Garros against Djokovic this season was sweeter as he gained revenge for his semi-final loss to the same opponent last season.

French Open: Rafael Nadal's thoughts on beating Novak Djokovic

Following the hard-fought victory against Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, in his post-match press conference, said that it was a very emotional night for him and also the quarter-final against Djokovic was equally special. He said "It has been a very emotional night for me. I'm still playing for nights like today. But it's just a quarter-final match, no? So I didn't win anything. So I just need to give myself a chance to be back on court in two days, play another semifinal here in Roland Garros. It means a lot to me."

Nadal further said, "Of course we have a lot of history together and a lot of important moments playing against each other. That's the truth. In that case, it's always is a special match, playing against Novak. Tonight was just a quarter-final match, not the final but still a super classic match and in a big scenario. Between Novak, Roger [Federer], myself we have an amazing story together facing each other in the most important matches for such a long time. So that makes things more special and more emotional."

Nadal will next face Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals, with the German having knocked out teen sensation Carlos Alvarez in his quarterfinal encounter.