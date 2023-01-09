Watch: Video Of Daniil Medvedev Mocking Novak Djokovic’s Injury At Adelaide Goes Viral

21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic is off to a great start in the 2023 season, after winning the Adelaide International tournament on Sunday. The 35-year-old earned a 6-7(10), 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over Sebastian Korda to clinch his 92nd overall title. Prior to the summit clash in Adelaide, the former World No. 1 defeated Russian player Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final despite battling a leg injury.

Meanwhile, a video featuring Medvedev is currently going viral on social media, where the 26-year-old can be seen mocking Djokovic’s injury. Djokovic left the court for an off-court medical timeout after serving out the seventh game for a 5-2 lead. He had earlier tweaked his left leg during the first set of their Adelaide semifinal.

The moment when Medvedev apparently mocked Djokovic and his injury 👇 pic.twitter.com/qsucz9zUuX — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) January 7, 2023

Know Novak Djokovic's thoughts about his leg injury

After winning the game in two straight sets with the scored of 6-4, 6-3, Djokovic addressed his leg injury and said he felt fine after the medical break. As reported by Tennis World USA, the former world no. 1 said, “Thankfully it was nothing too serious. If it was, I wouldn’t be able to continue, so I just tried with [a] medical timeout, some anti-inflammatories, and kind of settled in after a few games. I was just trying to keep the momentum going and [not] allow him to break my serve”.

“I think that was the key, that eventually I would get a chance. I think the longer the match went, the more my hamstring was warmer and bothering me less, so hopefully for tomorrow it will be all fine,” he added. In the meantime, the video of Medvedev mocking Djokovic’s injury became a hot topic of discussion for fans on social media.

Netizens divided over Daniil Medvedev's gesture

Fans were divided on their opinions about Medvedev’s gesture as few felt Djokovic was faking the injury. “Any1 who’s ever followed Djokovic knows he’s famous 4 faking injuries. Roddick called him out on it years ago & frankly I’m surprised commentators don’t bring it up. He always acts like he just can’t-hit-1-more-ball or he’s got some kind of owie. It’s gamesmanship & he knows it,” a fan wrote. At the same time, another fan said, “I think this is a light joke between great friends. Do not forget Daniils humbleness after beating Novak at us 2021”.

