WATCH | Wimbledon Crowd In Splits As Novak Djokovic Left With Egg On His Face

Novak Djokovic has had an indomitable Wimbledon in the last few years. The Serbian tennis star has dominated Wimbledon on his own terms and will hope to continue the momentum this edition too. He will bid for his record 8th Wimbledon title at the All England Court. Djokovic will resume his round of 16 clash with Hubert Hurkacz on Monday because of a curfew.

Novak Djokovic had a hilarous moment Hubert Hurkacz at the Wimbledon

Wimbledon hasn't really disappointed its spectators over the years as it has provided numerous on the edge moments in its history. Recently during Novak Djokovic's match against Hubert Hurkacz, such a moment occurred on the Centre Court.

During a game in the 2nd set, Hurkacz managed to volley a powerful Djokovic return which came to the Serbian's court. But the ball back spinned and was on the course to Hurkacz's court when Djokovic tried to hit it.

Djokovic went for it 😅 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/q05cHyJJBt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 9, 2023

In the proceeding, he lost his balance and fell on the net. There was an egg on his face as the incident sparked laughter and both players also embraced each other.

Will Novak Djokovic be lucky for the fifth time?

Djokovic won two sets when the game was called off due to a curfew and the match will continue on Monday. The Wimbledon second seed is expected to pass the Hurkacz test with flying colours and will face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

If he manages to book a spot in the quarterfinal he will tie Jimmie Connors' record of reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals eight times. With both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal not particip[ating it would be a golden chance for the tennis player to take his lead further. Top seed Carlos Alcaraz is considered to be the best bet in this tournament and he will face Djokovic in the summit clash if both players win their remaining matches.