'We Have Different Characters': Rafael Nadal On Novak Djokovic's Mentality

Former racing driver Nico Erik Rosberg who won the 2016 Formula One World Championship recently caught up with Rafael Nadal for an exclusive tour of his lavish yacht. During the conversation, the Spanish tennis star spoke about Novak Djokovic's mentality and called him a "machine" and said that the two players have totally different characters.

"He's maybe more a machine in terms of mentality, But I'm sure he has his doubts too. We have different characters. Both things are good, and you need to find your way. That's my point of view. There's no one way to have success or to accomplish your dreams. There are different ways and you need to find your personal one" he said.

He further went on to add that everyone has their shares of problems be it in terms of physical fitness or the mental aspect. "I think everybody has some problems, and especially I think sports people who bring the mental and the physical part at the limit." and said that perspectives change as you get older and that he has had a hard time recovering from an injury "Yeah when you get a little bit older, the feelings are a little bit different in all terms. But at the same time, even today I had a tough period of time in terms of my foot injury, so I need to come back hopefully by the beginning of next year" he added.

Rafael Nadal think doubts are good

Rafael Nadal has been out of action since August this year due to a foot injury and he is now preparing to make a return at the Abu Dhabi exhibition during the off-season.

Rafael Nadal also said doubts are sometimes good but you also need confidence and need to balance it out "I think doubts are good because doubts let you work the proper way, I think. Because when you have doubts, you always work with the goal that you never think it's enough. 'It can be better, it can be better...' but at the same time, if you have the confidence that works in the proper way, you will be able to be back. Then, you are back or not... you never know."

Image: AP