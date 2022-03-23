'What A Legend, Gutted For Tennis': Ash Barty's Sudden Retirement Shocks Tennis Community

Ashleigh Barty, the current World No. 1 singles tennis player, announced her retirement from the sport on Wednesday, saying it was time for her to "chase other dreams" in life. Barty expressed her gratitude for everything the sport has provided her over the years and revealed that it was time for her to hang up her boots.

"I’m so happy, and I’m so ready and I just know at the moment in my heart as a person, this is right. I’m so grateful for everything that tennis has given me, it’s given me all of my dreams plus more. But I know the time is now right for me to step away and chase other dreams and put the racquets down," Barty said in a video message, which she shared on her official Instagram handle.

Following Barty's shocking announcement, a slew of tennis legends flocked to social media to wish her luck in her future endeavours. Former World No. 1 Petra Kvitova, American Madison Keys, Romanian star Simona Halep, Britain's three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, and Indian great Sania Mirza are among those who wished Barty best on her retirement.

"Ash, I have no words... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way," Kvitova wrote in her post. Simona Halep, on the other hand, speculated on Barty's next career move, saying "Grand Slam champion in golf?". Indian legend Sania Mirza hailed Barty as an "unbelievable role model on and off the court" before wishing her luck for the next phase in her career.

Ash, I have no words... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way.



I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best! ❤️@ashbarty — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) March 23, 2022

An incredible tennis player but more importantly one of the nicest people on tour ♥️



Congratulations @ashbarty on an amazing career and good luck with what's next! — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) March 23, 2022

Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?! Be happy and enjoy your life to the max xo Simo@ashbarty — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) March 23, 2022

Happy for @ashbarty gutted for tennis 🎾 what a player❤️ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 23, 2022

What a legend @ashbarty .. tennis will miss you .. unbelievable role model on and off the court .. good luck mate for this next phase 👏🏽 #inspiration — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 23, 2022

Barty's career

Barty took a break from tennis to play cricket in the Big Bash League before returning to the sport in 2016. The next year, she won her first WTA title at the Malaysian Open, breaking into the top 20 of world rankings for the first time in her career. Barty won her first Grand Slam singles title in 2019 after she emerged victorious at the French Open. After winning Wimbledon in 2021, she went on to win the Australian Open earlier this year. When Barty announced her retirement on Wednesday, she was at the peak of her tennis career.

Image: AP