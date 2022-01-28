'What A Legend': Twitter Erupts As Rafael Nadal Reaches 6th Australian Open Final

Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal defeated Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals to reach his sixth Australian Open final and 29th Grand Slam final. He is now just a win away from claiming a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title. He won 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 over the Italian, as Berrittini attempted to make a comeback after winning the third set but Nadal did well to hold on for his 500th win on a hard court. Fans on social media could not contain their excitement of one of the greatest tennis players in history being within one win from creating history.

Six months pause, chronic trauma, COVID, uncertainly to comeback to tour and now title and final at GS...just insane👏❤️ — Hristiyanaaaa (@hristiyanaaaa) January 28, 2022

I am crying. After what he went through last year, I didn't expect to see him so close to 21 so soon. You have nothing to prove to anyone! Vamos! — Tahseen Kamal, Ph.D., FHEA (@tkamal16) January 28, 2022

He didn't even know, he'd be here.



Yet here we are.



6th #AusOpen Final



29th in Total 😯



What a Legend 🙌🏻



Rafa hasn't had much luck in Aus Open Finals. This Time 🙏🏻



Vamos Rafa 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻



Defying Age. Injury. Illness. Critics.



Legend. — Sully (@Sulsters_inc) January 28, 2022

Whatever happens in the final Rafa, you have done yourself proud and all of us fans could not ask for more!! You are a legend! And you are my GOAT ...NO.MATTER.WHAT!!

VAMOS CAMPEÓN!! 🔥🔥 — Mary Gorgens (@MaryGorgens) January 28, 2022

I M P R É S S I V E.😭😭😭😭♥️♥️♥️♥️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥two months ago he was in crutches,after went into a surgery and now he is in a GS FINAL AGAIN. He’s competitive again and I don’t even know how he can manage this at 35 yo,after all. He’s my CHAMPION. SO PROUD 😭🥺♥️💪🏼🔥 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/IFtmIwqdHp — Irene🇮🇹🤍🖤💙❤️#STRON9ER #L10🐐#RAFA2️⃣0️⃣👑 (@irejdoc1897) January 28, 2022

Nadal will move on to the Australian Open final and if he manages to win that, then he will have 21 Grand Slam titles and will move ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The three of them are currently tied on 20 Grand Slams which is the current record for men's singles tennis. Djokovic was on track to win his 21st Grand Slam last year but was halted by Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final.

Nadal vs Berrettini: 20-time Grand Slam winner holds on for sixth Aus Open final

Berrettini was hitting aces down the line throughout the match but Nadal did well to counter the Italian giants powering serve. Berrettini hit 14 aces but his win percentage on his second service was not good at all as it was 47% compared to Nadal's 67%. Berrettini was able to only get to two break points and won one of those. Nadal had a total of eight breakpoints and won four of those.

While the Italian had done well to get to the semifinals of the Aus Open, Nadal just proved to be too much for him despite an attempt for a comeback by winning the third set. Nadal did superbly well to hold onto the fourth set and not let the momentum shift as he marches towards his 21st Grand Slam title. Nadal will now face the winner of the other semifinal match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev in the final. The final will be held on January 30 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Image: @AustralianOpen/Twitter