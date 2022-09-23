What Did Roger Federer Say Before His Emotional Farewell Game At Laver Cup? 'Tennis Is...'

The Laver Cup 2022 has already begun and just a few hours remain before 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer takes centre stage in his final career match. The Swiss Maestro will partner with longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal in doubles, and the duo will take on the team of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. Ahead of his farewell match, Federer explained how tennis always has and will continue to mean the world to him.

'Last few days have been special': Federer

While speaking ahead of his emotional farewell match to Laver Cup's official social media handles, Roger Federer said, "I am happy they (Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray) are going to have more battles and I am going to watch it from a couch or from the bed. Look, I am happy to go first because I am the oldest of the bunch and I tried long and hard to come back for the last few years and I think this is the right moment to go out."

In his retirement statement, the Swiss Maestro explained how he had tried his best to return to the court after suffering several setbacks due to injuries. And now as he gears up for his final match, Federer added, "As everyone said, the last few days have been special. Tennis has and will continue to mean the world to me. The boys are still here and a lot of new faces are coming up."

Speaking of the sport, he added, "Tennis is always bigger than any of us and it has been great sharing the court that many times and having some cool battles. Some of the matches we have forgotten or we ignore, but they have connected us forever and it is special for us."

A big chat with the big four from Team Europe.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/1n76evjmBA — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022

Federer will go down as one of the greatest

After a career that has spanned over two decades with success, Roger Federer will go down as one of the greatest players of all time. From winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003 to becoming the first men's singles player to win 20 Grand Slams, the Swiss Maestro has done it all in his career.