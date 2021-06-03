What Happened To Ashleigh Barty? World No. 1's French Open 2021 Dream Crushed

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty's hopes of clinching her second Grand Slam win at the French Open 2021 came to a cruel halt after she was forced to retire after an injury. The 25-year-old had been battling a hip injury but clinched a round one win over Bernarda Pera to set up a clash against Magda Linette. Here's a look at what happened to Ashleigh Barty and the Ashleigh Barty injury update.

Also Read: Piers Morgan's Column SLAMMING Naomi Osaka Over Quitting French Open Backfires Heavily

What happened to Ashleigh Barty? World No.1's French Open dream ends with a cruel injury blow.

Ashleigh Barty saw her French Open 2021 campaign end after she aggravated an existing hip injury. The World No.1 retired injured midway through the second set of her second-round match against Poland's Magda Linette on Thursday. The Australian, who won the title on her last visit to Roland-Garros in 2019, left the court for medical treatment after losing the first set 6-1. She returned briefly for the second set and had a strapping around her left thig but walked off in pain, handing Linette the win. Ahead of the Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette clash, the Australian had previously admitted that “it's going to be a little bit tough this week” after being hampered by a left-hip issue in her opening match of the French Open.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Birthday: How Fans And The Tennis World Wish The Spanish Ace

Magda Linette progresses to the third-round after 2019 Champion Ashleigh Barty retires due to injury, 6-1, 2-2 [ret].



The Pole meets Ons Jabeur next. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/qZvFBe3GaL — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2021



As per the Ashleigh Barty injury update, she had been struggling with injury coming into the tournament. She needed treatment on Tuesday to get through her first-round match in which she claimed a scratchy 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win over Bernarda Pera. Barty would hope that the injury isn't too serious, especially with the Wimbledon Championships set to begin later this month. The Australian becomes the second big profile star to leave the tournament early after Japan's Naomi Osaka withdrew from the tournament, citing depression. Seven different women have won the French Open since 2014, and with Barty and Osaka out, veteran Serena Williams will hope to clinch her record-breaking 24th Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, World number 45 Linette, who had never beaten a top 10 player, faces Tunisian world number 26 Ons Jabeur next.

Also Read: Venus Williams Gives A Strong Reaction After Naomi Osaka Withdrawal From French Open 2021

French Open women's singles schedule

May 30 – June 1: 1st Round – Women’s Singles

June 2 – 3: 2nd Round – Women’s Singles

June 4 – 5: 3rd Round –Women’s Singles

June 6 – 7: 4th Round – Women’s Singles

June 8 -9: Quarter-Final – Women’s Singles

June 10: Semi-Final – Women’s Singles

June 12: Women’s Singles Final

Also Read: French Open 2021 Set To See A First-time Finalist In Men's Singles And Here Is How

(Image Courtesy: Ashleigh Barty Instagram)