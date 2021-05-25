What Happened To Denis Shapovalov? Canadian Rising Star Set To Miss French Open 2021

With the qualifiers for the French Open 2021 now underway and the tournament slated to begin this week, it has been announced that World No.14 Denis Shapovalov will not be a part of the Slam this season. The 22-year-old's announcement makes him the highest-ranked male player to withdraw from the tournament so far. However, considering his deep runs in his last two tournaments on the circuit and in general, a season that has seen him already go up one place in the rankings, fans have been left wondering 'What happened to Denis Shapovalov?' that led him to withdraw from the French Open?

I’m saddened to share that after consulting with my medical team I’ve made the difficult decision to withdrawal from @rolandgarros. Unfortunately my shoulder has been bothering me and while medical tests look good, it is for the best to rest. See you in 2022, Roland-Garros. pic.twitter.com/BkCWWQ9Fd8 — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) May 23, 2021

What happened to Denis Shapovalov? Denis Shapovalov injury update

Having had a fairly decent year, Canadian rising star Denis Shapovalov will be deeply disappointed to miss out on a chance to make a mark at the French Open 2021. Shapovalov also almost had a dream run at the Italian Open, where he met the eventual champion, Rafael Nadal in Round 3. After taking the first set 6-3 in a dominant display, Shapo went down 4-6, 6-7 to end his series. The youngster would have gone into the tournament on the back of a dominant final run at the ATP 250 Geneva Open where he lost out on a title to Casper Ruud.

According to the latest Denis Shapovalov injury update, the shoulder niggle that has been bothering the youngster through the Geneva Open is what has led to him pulling out of the French Open 2021. Taking to Twitter, Shapovalov wrote that while his scans did not reveal anything major, he has decided to sit out the Slam just to give it a bit of a rest and not exacerbate it. This decision may affect the Denis Shapovalov ranking a little bit, as the current No.14 will lose the 45 points he earned by reaching the second round of the series in 2020. The Canadian has 2,780 points as of now.

French Open 2021 schedule

While the order of play for the French Open 2021 has not been announced yet, it is expected that the breakdown will be similar to that of last year. The qualifying rounds of the tournament began on May 24 and will run till May 28. The main draw games will begin on May 30. The Men's singles final will take place, as is customary, on a Sunday, with the Women's Singles finals being wrapped up the day before, along with the Men's doubles. June 13 has been announced as the date for the Men's final. The final French Open 2021 schedule should be released soon.

Image Credits: Denis Shapovalov Twitter