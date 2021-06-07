What Happened To Roger Federer? Why Did Roger Federer Withdraw From French Open 2021?

On Sunday, veteran men's singles tennis star Roger Federer announced his plans to pull out of the 2021 French Open, highlighting the need to protect his body after two knee surgeries last year. The Swiss legend withdrew from the Grand Slam just a day after reaching the fourth round, following a late-night win against Dominik Koepfer of Germany. He was due to face the ninth seed, Matteo Berrettini, on Monday but instead, the Italian received a walkover into his first Roland Garros quarter-final.

What happened to Roger Federer? Why did Rodger Federer withdraw from French Open 2021?

Earlier on Sunday, 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer took to Twitter to reveal that he was withdrawing from the French Open. Federer wrote, “After discussions with my team, I’ve decided I will need to pull out of Roland Garros today. After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery."

He added, "I am thrilled to have gotten three matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on the court." It is likely that this was Federer’s final appearance at the tournament. His return this year was only his second participation at the French Open since 2015.

Roger Federer injury update

Federer, who will be 40 in two months’ time, battled over three-and-a-half hours to reach the last 16 with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 win over 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer on Saturday. He was due back on the court on Monday to tackle Matteo Berrettini for a place in the quarter-finals. However, having undergone two knee surgeries in 2020, the Swiss star had admitted there were doubts over whether he’d make it.

The Roland-Garros tournament organisers have learned that Roger Federer has withdrawn from the fourth round of the tournament. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/BncPpTLUzl — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021

Federer was competing in his first Grand Slam event after more than a year due to multiple knee surgeries. After he defeated Koepfer on Saturday in a four-set match, he discussed the possibility of pulling out after the win. "I don't know if I am going to play," Federer told reporters after qualifying for the fourth round. "I have to decide whether or not to continue. Is it too risky to keep putting pressure on the knee? Is it a good time to rest?"

Will Roger Federer play in Wimbledon?

Federer is playing only in his third tournament since last year’s Australian Open and has always said Wimbledon is his main goal. He is chasing a ninth title at Wimbledon which starts on June 28. He is also scheduled to play the warm-up grass court tournament in Halle beginning on June 14, the day after the French Open ends.

