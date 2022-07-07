What Happened When Rafael Nadal Previously Played Against Nick Kyrgios At Wimbledon?

Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios are set to face each other in Wimbledon for the third time with a place in the final at stake. Rafael Nadal bested Taylor Fritz on Wednesday in his quarterfinal encounter, while Kyrgios defeated Cristian Garin to enter his first major semifinal. The first encounter between the duo at Wimbledon was back in 2014 when Krgios had stunned Rafael Nadal in the fourth round before losing to Milos Raonic in a fourth-set tiebreak. The upcoming Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios semifinal match promises to be a hard-fought battle and before both the player take the court on Friday, let's take a look at their previous encounter that happened back in 2019.

Throwback to Rafael Nadal's win over Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2019

The Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios match at Wimbledon 2019 was a second-round contest in which Nadal won 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3). In the buildup to the match, Kyrgios had gone to the club and had to be brought back by his manager very early in the morning. That game witnessed Nick Kyrgios using underarm serve and also becoming irritated with Rafael Nadal taking time between points. The tactics seldom helped with Nadal taking the first set 6-3.

However, the situation only got tense when Kyrgios hit a forehand volley straight into Nadal's body, with the Spaniard giving him a stare. In the end, it was Nadal who clinched the set in a tiebreak. The fourth set required another tiebreak, and once again, it was Nadal who emerged victorious and advanced to the third round. That year, Rafael Nadal went on to reach the semifinals, where he was beaten in four sets by eight-time champion Roger Federer. While the Spaniard missed the 2021 Wimbledon event, Kyrgios lost in the third round to Felix-Auger Aliassime.

How has Rafael Nadal fared against Nick Kyrgios to date?

Coming to Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios match, the two will meet for the 10th time in their career, with Nadal holding the advantage of six matches to three. The very first meeting between the duo was also at Wimbledon in 2014 when the Australian won. Then, their only other clash on grass was in 2019 which Rafael Nadal won.