What Happens If Novak Djokovic Pulls Out Of Australian Open Before Draw Ceremony?

World Number 1 Novak Djokovic was back hitting tennis balls at Melbourne Park after he won his legal battle of staying back in the country for the Australian Open. Earlier Novak Djokovic had created a major controversy after he secured a medical exemption and landed in Australia unvaccinated to take part in the 2022 Australian Open.

After arriving in Australia to take part in the Australian Open tennis tournament, Novak Djokovic Visa issue came into the limelight after he was detained by the Australian Border Force and his visa was revoked over some irregularities found in his application. Djokovic challenged the decision in court. Novak Djokovic had spent four nights at the Melbourne immigration detention hotel, after which his visa was reinstated. Despite Novak Djokovic visa issue row coming to an end the question now remains if the Serbian will be part of the Australian Open Draw.

Australian Open draw: Will Novak Djokovic defend his title?

With the Australian Open draw set to take place on Thursday, noted journalist Ben Rothenburg in his tweet has written about possible seeding scenarios in case of Novak Djokovic withdrawal from the Australian Open.

1) If Novak Djokovic decides to withdraw from the Australian Open before the Australian Open draw, No 2 seed Daniil Medvedev would then be handed top seeding for the tournament.

2) If Novak Djokovic decided to pull out of the Australian Open draw but before Day 1 order of play is released, then Andrey Rublev is likely to take Novak Djokovic's slot. French tennis player Gael Monfils would then move onto Rublev's place, and Alexander Bublik is likely to move onto Monfils' place in the draw.

3) If Novak Djokovic pulls out after the Australian Open Day 1 order of play is released, he would be replaced on Line 1 of the draw by a lucky loser who loses in the final round of qualifying.

4) If Novak Djokovic decides to play matches at the Australian Open, he would then continue playing in the tournament until he is pulled out, loses, or wins the tournament. He would not be replaced mid-tournament; his next opponent would simply be given a walkover into the next round.