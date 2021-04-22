What Is Rafael Nadal Weight? Fan Query Breaks The Internet After Nadal's Barcelona Match

The 'King of Clay', Rafael Nadal seems once again to be struggling to get his season off to a convincing start in 2021. Coming back from an extended COVID-19 related break last year, Rafa failed to go beyond the quarterfinals of the Rome Masters and is showing similar symptoms this time around. This uncharacteristically slow start to the Rafael clay court season has got fans wondering what the reason behind the World No. 3's lacklustre performances could be, with some wondering 'what is Rafael Nadal weight?' and whether it has any relation with the GOAT's performances at Monte Carlo and Melbourne.

Rafael Nadal height and weight

While his defeat to World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open quarter-finals 2021 was surprising, Rafael Nadal's early, quarter-final exit from the Monte Carlo Masters has left fans entirely baffled. An 11-time winner at the hallowed Monte Carlo Club, the usually cold and calculated Rafa seemed to have no answers to anything that Russian star Andrey Rublev had in store for him. Notching up an embarrassing seven double faults and falling to convert most of his breaks, the World No. 3 went down 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 to Rublev.

After being stuck at home for an extended period of time in 2020, Nadal had admitted he had put on some weight, but that all was under control. In fact, as he won his 13th title at Roland Garros without dropping a single set, Nadal seemed fitter than players half his age. According to starsunfolded.com, the answer to the question "What is Rafael Nadal weight?" is 85 kg while his height is 1.85m — figures that are on par with other players in the field. So far, there has been no sign that Nadal's issues are related to any sort of weight gain, though they could be a result of the back niggle he picked up while in Australia.

Rafael Nadal Grand Slams record

After winning his 20th Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2020, Rafael Nadal joined long-time rival Roger Federer at the top of the ATP's list of 'Most Grand Slam titles'. Having crashed out of the Australian Open — where he was vying for a double career Grand Slam — the Rafael Nadal Grand Slams hunt is set to begin again at French Open in May this year. If successful, it will be Nadal's 14th title at the tournament.

Barcelona Open live: Nadal vs Nishikori live streaming

As of now, there is no information on the Nadal vs Nishikori live telecast channel in India. However, fans can watch the match, and the rest of the Barcelona Open 2021 live in India on TennisTV. Fans in India can also follow the Barcelona Open live scores for the Rafael Nadal vs Kei Nishikori match on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the Barcelona Open.

