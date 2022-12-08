'Whatever It Takes': Federer Reveals Emotional Call With Rafa Before Announcing Retirement

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has revealed the details of the emotional phone call he had with longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal before he took the decision to announce his retirement. The Swiss Maestro decided to call time on a historic career after his recurring knee injury meant that he could not play professional tennis any longer. He then played his final career game alongside Nadal in a doubles match at the Laver Cup earlier this year.

Roger Federer reveals conversation with Rafael Nadal

While speaking to Trevor Noah on the Daily Show about the emotional call he had with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer said, "My hope was I could play doubles with Rafa. So I called him up after the US Open. It was a very emotional phone call because it was one of the first times I told somebody outside of my team and my family (about his decision to retire)."

"I had to call him up and tell him ‘hey Rafa, just before you make any other plans, I would love you to be at the Laver Cup and play maybe one last doubles with me," added Federer. "It would be amazing. Unfortunately, my knee is not good anymore and I think, it’s the end, you know?’" In reply, Nadal told him, "Okay, oh my god, okay, yeah I will be there whatever it takes."

The Laver Cup 2022 was an emotional moment for the tennis world as one of the greatest sportspersons to have graced the game was retiring. And it was not just any retirement for Federer, who was joined by some of his greatest rivals at the tournament. The Swiss Maestro was not just joined by Nadal, but also by Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, who shared some of the greatest-ever battles in the sport with Federer.

Speaking of the emotions he went through at the Laver Cup, Federer added, "So when he (Nadal) showed up, and Novak was there, and Murray was there, and Bjorn Borg was there, it was an amazing moment. I knew it was going to be an emotional moment. I have cried a lot in victory and defeat when I was younger, I don’t why, I do it. I am happy because I remember that moment because of it."