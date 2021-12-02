When Emma Raducanu Met Lewis Hamilton: US Open Champ Reveals F1 Legend's Advice

Earlier in 2021, British tennis star Emma Raducanu defeated Leylah Fernandez in the finals of the US Open to win her first-ever Grand Slam title at the age of 18. She was in stunning form as became the first-ever qualifier to win Grand Slam in the Open era and she did not drop a single set throughout the tournament. Raducanu recently revealed what seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton told her when they met at the Met Gala this year.

Hamilton told the US Open champion to be patient and 'ride the wave'. Raducanu called the Mercedes driver a 'cool guy' and said that he has been a good role model for her. "I met (Hamilton) in person at the Met Gala and we had a really good conversation there, and since then I’ve been looking up to him, following him, and supporting him… but it’s cool – whenever we meet, it’s really cool. He said: 'Be patient, you know, you've just got to ride the wave. It's all good, don't worry' – good reassurance. He's a really cool guy... (He's) been such a good role model for me in terms of helping me out through the next stages," she said as quoted by Formula1.com.

Sports Personality of the Year

Emma Raducanu and Lewis Hamilton have both been nominated for BBC's Sports Personality of the Year award in their home country. Hamilton had won the award in 2020 and he also received a knighthood. However, the tennis ace said that she does not consider herself in the running for the award and that she is rooting for Hamilton to win the award. "I just don't even think about it. For me, it's something that's so far out of the realms of possibility... No, definitely not. I am rooting for Lewis in the race (for Sports Personality)," said Raducanu as quoted by Formula1.com.

Raducanu has been training for the upcoming Australian Open and will be hoping to get her hands on another piece of silverware. As for Hamilton, he is currently second in the F1 standings with two races to go, the first of which is the coming weekend in Saudi Arabia.

(Image: AP)