'When Minister Of Happiness Became Minister Of Scariness': WATCH How Jabeur Spooks Swiatek

As women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek looks to end an outstanding season with a victory at the WTA Finals, she was in the midst of an interesting interaction involving world number two Ons Jabeur. Jabeur, who is famously known as the 'Minister of Happiness' back home in Tunisia, adopted a completely different persona recently. In a video released by the WTA for Halloween celebrations, Jabeur was seen wearing a mask and hilariously scaring her competitors during their press conferences.

Ons Jabeur scares Iga Swiatek during presser

As seen in the video posted by WTA's official social media account below, Ons Jabeur swapped her 'Minister of Happiness' hat for the 'Minister of Scariness' hat and attempted to spook Iga Swiatek and Caroline Garcia during their press conferences. While Garcia just felt a minor shock, Swiatek seemed terrified.

Following her interaction with Jabeur, Swiatek also took to her Twitter account and explained how scared she got. Meanwhile, Garcia seemed to have enjoyed the prank.

I got so scared😵...you will probably see at some point on the video but for now...guess who is behind the mask👻💀 pic.twitter.com/BrcVD0DbjN — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) October 29, 2022

I m trying to my press seriously and look what is happening to me …

🫣😰😓



Thanks @WTA and @Ons_Jabeur



No hard feelings but … don t forget to look behind the curtains 😈 https://t.co/Nx3IN8BSR1 — Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) October 31, 2022

Iga Swiatek & Ons Jabeur set to compete at WTA Finals

After a brilliant season for both players, Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will look to end the year on a high by also getting their hands on the WTA Finals title. The WTA Finals will take place from Monday, October 31 to Monday, November 7, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Speaking of how motivated she is to compete at her second WTA Finals, Swiatek replied, "I feel like I also accepted that I don’t have to feel...always 100% motivated. Sometimes, especially after Grand Slams, when you are playing these smaller tournaments, you feel your energy level is a little bit lower. But on the other hand, when I’m going on the court, it’s still the same, and I always want to win. I’m basing my motivation on that."