When 'next Gen' Carlos Alcaraz Smashed Novak Djokovic's Long-held Record In Miami Open Win

Spanish tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz earned his first ATP Masters 1000 title on Sunday by defeating Norwegian tennis player Casper Rudd (7-5, 6-4) in the Miami Open 2022 and smashed a long-held record by the 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. At the age of 18-year-old, Alcaraz earned his victory over Rudd and became the youngest ever men’s champion in the history of the Miami Open. Djokovic had held the major record for almost 25 years now, ever since he defeated Guillermo Canas in the Miami Open final on April 1, 2007, at the age of 19-years-old.

Interestingly, Djokovic’s win in the Miami Open 2007 was his first-ever ATP Masters 1000 title win, while Alcaraz’s win on Sunday also earned him his first Masters 1000 title. Alcaraz has a win/loss record of 17-2 in the current season and looks determined to take the tennis world by storm with his skills in the years to come. He earlier reached the semi-final of the US Open 2021 and made the tennis world remember his name.

Carlos Alcaraz- Spain's first Miami Open men's champion

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Acaraz’s win against Rudd on Sunday, also gave Spain their first Miami Open men’s champion. The tennis fans at the Hard Rock Stadium were left in awe of his shot-making ability, as the 18-year-old didn’t shy away from displaying daring drop shots intense situations, alongside deft touching the net whenever needed. At the same time, he displayed raw power from the baseline and looked to his team in the stands to celebrate points.

What did Carlos Alcaraz say after winning the Miami Open?

Following his win, Alcaraz went into the stands and hugged his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, who was spotted wiping away his tears. As per AP, Alcaraz expressed his feelings for the first time as the Miami Open Champion and spoke about his coach. “It’s pretty amazing to share this with you,” the 18-year-old said. He also expressed his love for Miami and said, “I love Miami. I felt like I was home from the first minute I began playing”. Alcaraz was awarded a total of $1,231,245 as prize money, which nearly doubled his career earnings in a single go.

