When Was The Last Time Roger Federer Won A Grand Slam? A Look At His Last Grand Slam Win

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday and found himself at the center of all talks. Federer’s retirement bring an end to an era that lasted for over 20 years and saw the Swiss player becoming one of the greats of the sport. After winning his first major title at the Wimbledon Championships in 2003, Federer clinched a whopping total of 20 Grand Slam titles in his career.

The tennis world witnessed Federer’s final and 20th Grand Slam title win in 2018 after he won the season opening major tournament, the Australian Open. Federer kicked off his Australian Open 2018 campaign by defeating Aljaz Bedne by 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round. He defeated Jan-Lennard by 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 in the second round, before winning 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 against Richard Gasquet in the third.

Roger Federer defeats Marin Cilic to win his 20th Grand Slam title

A 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 win against Marton Fucsovics took Federer through to the quarter-final. Federer then claimed a 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-4 against Tomas Berdych to storm into the semis, where he beat Chung Hyeon in two sets. Federer became a twenty-time Grand Slam champion by picking up a hard-fought win against Marin Cilic in the Australia Open 2018 final. The win gave Federer a sixth Australian Open title, while he became the fourth player after Margaret Court, Serena Willimas, and Steffi Graf to win 20 or more Grand Slam singles titles.

'The fairytale continues': Roger Federer on Australia Open 2018 title triumph

As reported by BBC after the Swiss player’s win, Federer said, “It's a dream come true and the fairytale continues. I'm so happy, it's unbelievable. After the year I had last year, it's incredible." The win handed Roger his third major win in his last five Grand Slam appearances. At the same time, it took Federer four titles ahead of Rafael Nadal in the all-time list of players with most Grand Slam titles.

However, Federer announced his retirement while being placed 3rd on the list. Nadal currently leads the chart with a total of 22 major titles, followed by Djokovic with 21 Grand Slams. The 41-year-old will make his final on-court appearance during the Laver Cup 2022, later this month.