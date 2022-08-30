Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has signed up for an ATP 250 tournament and is all set to make his comeback to the circuit next month. On Thursday, last week, the Serb pulled out of the US Open 2022 due to the mandatory vaccination norms for the Covid-19 virus in the United States. However, Djokovic signed up for the Tel Aviv Watergen Open 2022, a few days later.

It is pertinent to mention that Tel Aviv is hosting its first ATP event since 1996, as the hard court tournament is scheduled to be held from September 26 to October 2. The Tel Aviv Open was previously held from 1978 to 1981 and then from 1983 to 1996. Djokovic is one of the two Grand Slam champions who have been confirmed for the upcoming edition of the Tel Aviv Open.

'I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit': Novak Djokovic

Meanwhile, announcing his withdrawal from the US Open 2022, Djokovic promised to be in good shape, alongside a positive attitude, seeking an opportunity to play. "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!” Djokovic wrote in his statement.

Drama-filled 2022 season for Novak Djokovic

In the meantime, Novak’s withdrawal from the US Open didn’t go too well with the tennis fans as it was the second time this year that he missed a major tournament. Earlier in January this year, Djokovic was deported from Australia ahead of the season-opening major Australian Open 2022 due to his unvaccinated status. This made him lose the World No. 1 rank to Daniil Medvedev.

However, he returned to action and went on to lose against Rafael Nadal at the French Open 2022. Going ahead in the season, Djokovic claimed his 21st Grand Slam title by retaining his crown at Wimbledon Championships 2022. In the absence of Djokovic, Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam title in Australia, before winning the 23rd title at the French Open 2022.

Alongside Djokovic, 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem has been also confirmed for the Tel Aviv Open. In US Open 2022, Medvedev is the top seed at the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, with Nadal seeded second. Carlos Alcaraz, Nick Kyrgios, Cameron Norrie, and Felix Auger Aliassime are some of the top stars participating in the US Open 2022 among others.