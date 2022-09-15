20-time Grand Slam champion and tennis icon Roger Federer shocked the tennis world as he announced his retirement from the sport. Federer took to his official Twitter handle to issue a statement, where he dubbed the announcement of his retirement as a "bittersweet decision". Federer said he will miss everything that the tour has given him over the course of his illustrious career, adding that he never imagined playing tennis at the level that he did.

"This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible," Federer said in his statement.

"When my love of tennis started, I was a ball kid in my hometown of Basel. I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me and I began to dream. My dreams led me to work harder and I started to believe in myself. Some success brought me confidence and I was on my way to the most amazing journey that has led to this day. So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true. Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave," he added.

When will Federer play his last tournament?

Federer has said that he will play his last game of competitive tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup, which is slated to begin on September 23. The international indoor hard court men's team tournament will see Team Europe lock horns against Team World and will consist of players from all over the world. The last time Federer was seen in action was back in 2021 but a knee injury curtailed his season.

Federer is one of the most successful men's players in the history of the sport, having won a whopping 20 Grand Slam titles in his career. The former World No. 1 has a record eight men's singles Wimbledon titles, six Australian Open titles, five US Open titles, and one French Open title to his name. Federer has won US$130,594,339 in prize money, making him the 3rd all-time leader in earnings.

Image: atptour.com