Who Could Replace Daniil Medvedev As World No. 1 After His US Open Loss To Nick Kyrgios?

Daniil Medvedev's US Open title defence was ended by Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round as the Australian went on to win the match 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Medvedev's loss to Nick Kyrgios meant that this year, not only US Open will have a new champion but a new world no 1 will be crowned in men's tennis. The win also meant Nick Kyrgios improved his head-to-head record against Medvedev to 4-1 having beaten the Russian last month in Montreal.

Nick Kyrgios vs Daniil Medvedev: How will US Open 2022 exit effect Medvedev's ATP rankings?

Following the fourth-round loss, Medvedev will lose his top spot in the ATP singles rankings after the US Open. Rafael Nadal is currently in prime position to take the top spot in the ATP rankings. According to ATP website, Carlos Alcaraz or Casper Ruud could also go on to become World No 1. Nick Kyrgios's win over Medvedev meant the Russian's 10-match winning streak at the US Open came to an end. Medvedev last year ended Novak Djokovic’s bid to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the calendar Grand Slam.

Nick Kyrgios shares his thought on defeating Daniil Medvedev

Nick Kyrgios is seen by many as the one of the most talented yet under-performing players on the men’s tour. The Australian had lost four times in the third round in New York and had never won a match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium until last week. The 27-year-old while speaking to Patrick McEnroe on court said, “It was an amazing match. Obviously, Daniil is defending champion, a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but I played really well. I’ve been playing amazing the last couple months. But what a place to do it, a packed house in New York, I’m extremely blessed.”

The Australian when questioned about when it clicked to him about taking serious approach to tennis, Kyrgios replied, “I’m still trying to figure it out, honestly. I’m still trying to work hard every day, trying to make every practice session count. Getting to sleep, before I would probably be out every night. I’ve got a great girlfriend, she helps me, she...you know. And my team, it’s all my team and I’m just really happy and hopefully I can keep it going.”

Nick Kyrgios will next face Russian No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinal. Khachanov prevailed in five sets over No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta. Kyrgios and Khachanov are currently tied 1-1 in their career.