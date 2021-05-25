Who Is Ankita Raina? All You Need To Know About India's Latest Tennis Sensation

Ankita Raina has been getting most of the attention of Indian fans recently after she became one of the five sportspeople to be added to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) at a meeting held earlier on Monday. The other four added to the TOPS development group include rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, and wrestlers Seema Bisla and Sumit Malik. As per reports, approximately INR 1 crore has been sanctioned for these players to promote their development in their respective sports. So, who is Ankita Raina?

Who is Ankita Raina?

Ankita Raina is a WTA tennis professional, who was born and raised in Gujarat. Raina only recently broke into the world's top 100 in women's doubles after winning her first-ever WTA 250 title at Phillip Island in Australia. The 28-year old also partnered with Indian ace Sania Mirza while representing the country in the Billie Jean King Cup.

Ankita Raina French Open qualifiers: Ankita Raina vs Rodionova

Ankita Raina French Open got off to a flier as she earned a hard-fought win over higher-ranked Arina Rodionova in the first round of the women's singles qualifiers. The 28-year-old Indian tennis sensation, ranked 182, bounced back from a set down to beat her Australian opponent, ranked 168. The rain-affected Ankita Raina vs Rodionova match ended 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Meanwhile, Raina had also reached the third round of the Australian Open qualifiers earlier this year.

Ankita Raina career achievements

Ankita Raina is one of the most successful Indian women in tennis. Raina won the bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, becoming only the second player after Sania Mirza to win a singles medal at the Asian Games. The 28-year-old has won one WTA Challenger in doubles along with eleven singles and seventeen doubles titles on the ITF women's circuit.

Ankita Raina net worth

Considering Ankita Raina's rapid success at the WTA tour it is no surprise that her wealth has seen a steady increase as well. According to various media sources, Ankita Raina's net worth is reported to be somewhere between $1-5 million. Most of Ankita Raina net worth can be attributed to her career prize money from the WTA. According to the WTA figures, Ankita Raina has earned $63,958 in prize money this year alone and $444,388 overall.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.