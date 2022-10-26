Who Is Karman Kaur Thandi? 24-year-old Becomes Top-ranked Indian In Women's Singles

Karman Kaur Thandi won the biggest title of her tennis career by winning the W60 ITF event in Saguenay, Canada on Sunday. The title in Canada was also the biggest won by an Indian woman on the professional circuit since 2010 when Sania Mirza won the $75,000 tournament in Dubai. The W60 ITF title was Karman Kaur Thandi’s third singles title of her career and second of the year. Thandi won her maiden singles title in Hong Kong in 2018 followed by W25 tennis tournament in Gurugram back in June this year. The victory also helped her become the No. 1 in women's singles in India.

Karman Kaur Thandi topples Ankita Raina from top position

In the Karman Kaur Thandi vs Katherine Sebov final match on Sunday, it was the Indian player who came from a set down to win the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to win the title. Following the title win, Thandi saw a drastic improvement in her rankings on the WTA circuit. The 24-year-old jumped 91 places to move up to the 217th position in the latest WTA tennis rankings. Ankita Raina, who was India's top female player previously, has slipped 13 places below to 297th in the WTA rankings. Rutuja Bhosale lost nine spots to be ranked World No. 411. Riya Bhatia lost five places and is now World No. 490. Sahaja Yamalapalli, who climbed 20 places to be ranked 508 in the world, made up the top five Indian women’s singles players in the world.

Karman Kaur Thandi's tennis career so far

Thandi became the sixth Indian female tennis player to break into the top 200. Before Thandi, the other female players to achieve the feat were Nirupama Sanjeev, Sania Mirza, Shikha Uberoi, Sunitha Rao, and Ankita Raina. Back in 2018, Thandi became the first Indian player after Sania Mirza to win a WTA Tour main-draw match beating defeating Lu Jiajing at the 2018 Jiangxi International Women's Tennis Open. Sania Mirza had defeated Kristina Barrois at the 2012 BNP Paribas Open.

Coming to the titles, before winning two titles in 2022, Thandi won four doubles titles and one singles title on the ITF Circuit. Her maiden singles title came in 2018 during the $25k Hong Kong tournament. Her first of the four doubles title came in 2017 in Heraklion, and two in 2015 in Gulbarga. On the ITF Junior Circuit, Thandi had a career-high ranking of No. 32, achieved in January 2016.