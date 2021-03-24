Who Is Natalija Scekic? Serbian Model Offered $70K To Seduce World No.1 Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest men's singles tennis players in the history of the sport. Having been ranked at world number one for 311 weeks now, Djokovic also crossed Roger Federer's previous record of 310 weeks at world number one. However, as per recent reports, Serbian model Natalija Scekic was approached to tarnish the reputation of the current world number one. So the questions arise - Who is Natalija Scekic and what conspiracy was plotted? Here is more on the Natalija Scekic model story.

Who is Natalija Scekic?

Natalija Scekic is a Serbian model. The Natalija Scekic Instagram account has over 23k followers. The model recently revealed that a person tried to get her to set up Novak Djokovic in a sex scandal. Scekic told Svet magazine that a man offered her $70,000 in exchange for seducing Djokovic and then filming them together as the plan was to make the Natalija Scekic photos viral. The trap was planned in England, presumably when Djokovic was playing in the Wimbledon or the ATP World Tour Finals in London, where the model met with the individual.

Novak Djokovic Natalija Scekic conspiracy

Speaking to Marca, Natalija Scekic revealed how the conspiracy conversation began. "It is true that a guy contacted me. I know him from the city [of London] and I considered him a serious guy. I am familiar with their work and they were good. When he asked me for a date, I thought it was for a business matter. However, as the conversation progressed, I saw that it had nothing to do with my life," said Scekic.

When the individual revealed the Natalija Scekic model sex scandal plan, she thought it was a joke. "He told me I could get about 60,000 euros for that and a trip wherever I wanted. I laughed, expecting him to say it was a joke, but the man was very serious. I felt very offended and humiliated," added Scekic.

Novak Djokovic Natalija Scekic: Scekic says 'it's not fair to Novak'

Natalija Scekic was quick to add that she had no hesitation in turning down the offer as it was not fair to Djokovic, who was Serbia's best ambassador. "At that moment I thought of hitting him, throwing water on him, but I restrained myself because we were in a public place. I gathered my things and left. I hope he didn't find a girl who wants to do that, because it's not fair to Novak. He is our best ambassador, an exemplary man, a family man. For someone to seduce him like that for money, or at least try to," explained Scekic.

Image Credits: Natalija Scekic Instagram, Novak Djokovic/Instagram