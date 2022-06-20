Who Is Natela Dzalamidze? Russian Player Who Switched Nationality To Play Wimbledon 2022

The third Grand Slam tournament of the year, Wimbledon Championships 2022, is just around the corner, beginning on Monday with the qualifying round before the group stage set to kick off on June 27. The tournament will be missed by many players this year, as the All England Club has already announced a ban on players from Russia and Belarus. Additionally, the tournament has been stripped of ranking points by the WTA and ATP professional tennis tours, as a result of its ban.

Meanwhile, in order to escape the ban, a 29-year-old Russian-born women’s double player has changed her nationality to Georgian, which will allow her to participate in the prestigious event. She now represents the country of Georgia and is also listed as being from the country on the official website of the WTA Tour. At the Wimbledon Championships 2022, she will partner with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic.

Who is Natela Dzalamidze? A look at her wins

Born on 27 February 1993 in Moscow, Russia, Natela grew up playing the sport, before making her WTA Tour main-draw debut during the 2015 Nürnberger Versicherungscup in Germany with partner Sviatlana Pirazhenka. She won her first doubles title at the Cluj-Napoca Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania in October 2021 with partner Kaja Juvan. She finished the year with a win at the Linz Open in November, partnering with Kamilla Rakhimova.

As per the WTA Tour website, she currently ranks 43rd in the standings, which is the highest she has reached. Most recently, she competed in the Round of 64 match at Roland Garros this year, where she returned with a loss, alongside partner Kamila Pakhimova. Her last win of the year came during the semi-final clash of the BNP Paribas Tennis tournament.

What has been said about Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players

The Associated Press received an email from an All England Club spokeswoman, which revealed the organization’s stance on the nationality of players. “Player nationality, defined as the flag they play under at professional events, is an agreed process that is governed by the Tours and the ITF (International Tennis Federation),” she said.

In the meantime, former World No. 1 WTA player Naomi Osaka announced that she will not compete at the Wimbledon 2022 due to an Achilles issue. However, she was one of the players who expressed their views about stripping the tournament off points. Other than Osaka, former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic also expressed disappointment on the matter.

(Image: @WinnersOpen/Twitter/@wimbledon/Instagram)