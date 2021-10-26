Why Ashleigh Barty Equalling Serena Williams' Record As 'World No. 1' Is Controversial

Ashleigh Barty has officially secured the World No. 1 title for third consecutive season even though she announced that she will not be participating at the year-end WTA Finals. On Saturday, she announced that she will not be playing again this year and withdrew from the WTA Finals but despite that she will end the year as the top-ranked women's player because of her incredible season.

It's been confirmed @ashbarty will finish as year-end world No.1 despite withdrawing from @WTAFinals



The Aussie is the first player since @serenawilliams to finish @WTA year-end No.1 for three straight seasons.



Only others in open era to do so? Graf, Navratilova, Evert. — Darren WaltonAAP (@DarrenWalton369) October 23, 2021

It is the third straight year where Barty has finished at the top of the WTA rankings and in doing so has equalled Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Serena Williams' joint record. However, there is some controversy surrounding Barty's record as many fans believe her 2020 season should not count. In that season, Barty did not play the majority of it because she had concerns regarding COVID-19 but she still managed to hold onto her No. 1 spot because the rankings were frozen. It meant that she could stay at home in Australia and still be the No. 1 ranked player in the world without playing for months.

Ashleigh Barty's statement on withdrawing for the rest of the season

Barty released a statement regarding the 'difficult decision' to withdraw from the rest of the season. She said that she needs to 'prioritise' her body and recover from her 2021 season so that she can focus on the start of next year at the Australian summer.

"It was a difficult decision," the Wimbledon champion said in a statement. "But I need to prioritise my body and my recovery from our 2021 season and focus on having the strongest preseason for the Australian summer. With the ongoing challenges of travelling back to Queensland and quarantine requirements, I am not willing to compromise my preparation for January. My focus is now on the Australian summer and doing everything I can to win the Australian Open."

Barty had a superb 2021 season where she won a total of five titles including the Wimbledon where she defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-6 (7), 6-3. Prior to her third-round exit at the US Open, she had been on the road since March.

