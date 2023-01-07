Why Is World Number One Carlos Alcaraz Ruled Out Of Australian Open 2023?

The Australian Open 2023 draw would miss a big name as men's singles world number one Carlos Alcaraz Garfia has been ruled out of the tournament due to a leg injury. This massive news comes less than a week before the draws for the tournament take place. Meanwhile, the Australian Open 2023 tournament would take place in Melbourne Park from January 16 to 29.

What happened to Carlos Alcaraz Garfia?

World number one Carlos Alcaraz Garfia gave a disappointing piece of news to his fans on January 6 as he took to his official social media accont to announce that he was pulling out of the Australian Open 2023. His Tweet read, "When I was at my best in the preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg."

When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg. pic.twitter.com/nJbIlMtGyK — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) January 6, 2023

In a follow-up post to his previous Tweet, he added, "I'd worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won't be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It's tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz scripted several records last year

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia clinched the US Open title back in September to make it to the top of the ATP rankings. As a result of his outstanding win, the 19-year-old became the youngest to finish the season at the top since the starting of computerised ranking in men's tennis half a century back.

His climb from number 32 at the end of 2021 to the top spot also marked the largest single-season jump to the top spot. He closee out 2022 with five singles titles and an impressive win-loss record of 57-13. With Alcaraz having pulled out of the Australian Open 2023, world number two and defending champion Rafael Nadal will be the top seed for the tournament.

These two Spaniards became the first from the same nation to occupy the top two spots in ATP Rankings at season-end since America's Pete Sampras and Michael Chang did it back in 1996. Alcaraz's pulling out also removes a major hurdle for Serbian star Novak Djokovic, who will be returning to Australia in pursuit of his record-extending 10th title and 22nd overall Grand Slam.

(Inputs from ANI)