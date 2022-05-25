Why Novak Djokovic Will Lose No.1 Ranking Due To Wimbledon Even If He Wins French Open?

The two apex positions on the ATP rankings have been swinging back and forth between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. After missing out on the Australian Open Novak Djokovic had lost his top spot, however, poor results for Daniil Medvedev post-Australian Open meant Djokovic was back at the top of the points chart. However, the scenario is likely to change yet again as Novak Djokovic is likely to lose points after Wimbledon was stripped of ranking points.

Wimbledon ranking points: Novak Djokovic to lose top spot

Wimbledon was stripped of ranking points by ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation following their decision to ban Russian and Belarus players. The decision meant there was no place for World No 2 Daniil Medvedev, and World No.7 Andrey Rublev in the men’s draw while World No.7 and 2021 semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka and two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka were left out of the women’s draw. The men’s and women’s Grand Slam events award 2000 ranking points to the winner. The runner-up of the men’s event receives 1200 points and the women’s event receives 1300. Semifinalists receive 720 and 780 points respectively.

With Wimbledon no longer offering points this season, players will be affected due to the dropping of last year's ranking points. Novak Djokovic ranking is likely to face a major impact as he is set to lose 2000 points without it being replaced. The loss of points for the Serbian means Medvedev is likely to take the top spot as he is defending only 180 points from his Round 4 finish at Wimbledon last year. When the next ATP rankings are on July 11 Medvedev will be the new World No 1.

Novak Djokovic calls Wimbledon ban on Russin players ‘Mistake’

Currently, Novak Djokovic is competing at the French Open and following his opening-round victory the Serbian called the ban on Russia and Belarus players at Wimbledon a 'Mistake and criticized the organizers for their lack of communication. Speaking at the post-match presentation at the Roland Garros Djokovic said, “They haven’t discussed it with anybody from ATP or any individual players — or, for that matter, Russian or Belarusian players — to just communicate and understand whether there is a common ground where both sides could be making a compromise and something could work out. So I think it was a wrong decision. I don’t support that at all”. The World No 1 has said that he will still be defending his title at the Championships, which begins on June 27,