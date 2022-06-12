Will Andy Murray Play At Wimbledon? Concerns Emerge Post Injury Scare In Stuttgart Final

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray seemed to suffer an injury scare during his Stuttgart Open final against Matteo Berrettini as he called for the physio on two occasions during the match. While he managed to finish the match, these are undoubtedly worrying signs for the Brit, with Queens and Wimbledon coming up soon. Here is a look at whether Andy Murray will compete at Wimbledon 2022 and what is his injury update.

Will Andy Murray compete at Wimbledon 2022?

Despite the gruelling match against Matteo Berrettini on Sunday when he came up second best, Andy Murray seemed optimistic about his future, suggesting that his injury concerns may not be that serious. After losing the Stuttgart Open final by a scoreline of 4-6, 7-5, 3-6 to Berrettini, the 35-year-old made no mention of the injury and stated that he looks forward to continuing his uptick in form in the upcoming tournaments if his body can hold up.

"Finally thank you to my team here and my team back home. Sorry, I couldn’t get over the line today, but there’s been a lot of progress in the last few weeks. And I'm looking forward to what the future has to hold. Feeling a lot better about my game and hopefully, my body can hold up a little while longer," Murray said.

The moment Matteo Berrettini secured victory at the #BOSSOPEN 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0fD1CmNB5o — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 12, 2022

However, Murray's troubles did not look good during the final clash against Berrettini as he called for his physio twice and seemed to have trouble with his groin. In one of the instances, the Brit could be heard telling his team, "From the back it’s fine but there’s no chance I can serve properly."

While Murray did not pick up the win over Berrettini to win his first ATP Tour title since 2019, he did evidently seem to make a tremendous amount of progress. The former US Open Champion picked up his first victory over a top-five player in more than five years when he beat top side Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals before defeating Nick Kyrgios to reach his 70th career final and 10th on grass. As a result of such a fine performance, he finished the week inside the top 50 for the first time since May 2018.