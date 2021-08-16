'Will Be On Crutches': Roger Federer To Undergo Knee Surgery, Likely To Miss US Open

Roger Federer's current tennis season has come to halt yet again following his latest announcement on the knee trouble. The 40-year-old is likely to take part in the US Open after undergoing knee surgery. The 20 time Grand Slam champion had earlier skipped the Tokyo Olympics as well as the hard-court tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati due to issues with his surgically repaired knee.

Latest update on Roger Federer knee surgery

Federer took to Instagram on Sunday and gave an update on his surgery he said, “I just wanted to give you a bit of an update [on] what’s been going on since Wimbledon. As you can imagine, it’s not been simple. I’ve been doing a lot of checks with the doctors as well on my knee, getting all the information as I hurt myself further during the grass-court season and Wimbledon. That’s just not the way to go forward, so unfortunately they told me for the medium to long term to feel better, I will need surgery. I decided to do it."

“I’ll be on crutches for many weeks and also out of the game for many months, so it’s going to be difficult of course in some ways, but at the same time I know it’s the right thing to do because I want to be healthy, I want to be running around later as well again and I want to give myself a glimmer of hope to return to the tour in some shape or form."

He further said “I am realistic, don’t get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it,” Federer said. “But I want to be healthy, I will go through the rehab process I think also with a goal while I’m still active, which I think is going to help me during this long period of time.”

Roger Federer knee injury

Roger Federer knee injury came into the limelight after the tennis star made the announcement of the same on his Twitter handle back in February. Back then the Swiss star had tweeted that that doctors confirmed that surgery on the right knee was the right thing to do and he was confident of a full recovery. He even thanked everyone for their support and also informed that he will not be back in action until the grass-court season at the earliest. Following surgery, the tennis legend played five tournaments and was most recently seen while competing at Wimbledon.