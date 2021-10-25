Will Djokovic Defend Australian Open Title? Leaked Email Gives Shocking Twist To The Tale

Novak Djokovic Australian Open title defence has been in question for some time now following the Victorian Government's decision to make vaccination mandatory for all the players taking part in the first Grand Slam tournament of the 2022 season. However, in the latest development related to the Australian Open unvaccinated players can still take part in the tournament but while following certain COVID rules. The latest development is a complete U-turn on the earlier decision to not allow unvaccinated players to be a part of the Australian Open.

Will Novak Djokovic play Australian Open after the vaccine update?

According to the AP report, unvaccinated players at the Australian Open will have to undergo 14 days in quarantine before taking part in the tournament as per the Australian Open COVID mandate. The report also states that a leaked email from the WTA to its Players’ Council, reported by The New York Times and Melbourne’s The Age newspaper, suggested unvaccinated players would likely be granted a visa but must do two weeks in isolation in a quarantined hotel, while fully vaccinated players will be allowed to skip quarantine.

As per the report, the email says, “We feel the need to reach out to you all to clear up false and misleading information that has recently been spread by other parties about the conditions that players will be forced to endure at next year’s Australian Open. We have been communicating regularly with ... the Tennis Australia team in recent months and they shared some good news with us on our Players’ Council call last Friday so that you know the facts.”

The email further states said that Tennis Australia was still working with the government on the details but because Victoria state was expected to hit a vaccination target of 90 per cent of the adult population by next month, it has been confirmed that conditions for the players at the Australian Open will improve significantly. It said that the players were expected to be allowed to start arriving in Australia from December 1. Victoria state Sports Minister Martin Pakula told Melbourne radio station 3AW the decision would be made “in plenty of time for all of the players to know what the requirements are and for those who aren’t vaccinated to get vaccinated.”

Novak Djokovic's vaccine status

Novak Djokovic was last seen on the court at the US Open against Daniil Medvedev. Novak Djokovic US Open ended with defeat to the Russian which dashed his chance of completing the calendar slam. Earlier Novak Djokovic Vaccine status stated that the world No. 1 men's singles tennis player had decided not to reveal his vaccination status against COVID-19 is and also mentioned that he is not sure of making the trip to defend his Australian Open title in Melbourne come January.

"Things beings as they are, I still don’t know if I will go to Melbourne. I will not reveal my status whether I have been vaccinated or not, it is a private matter and an inappropriate inquiry. People go too far these days in taking the liberty to ask questions and judge a person. Whatever you say ‘yes, no, maybe, I am thinking about it,’ they will take advantage," said Novak Djokovic as quoted by the online edition of Serbian daily Blic.

