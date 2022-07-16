Will Djokovic Play US Open? Serb Drops Major Hint As Kyrgios Sends Wimbledon Bet Reminder

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic’s participation in the fourth Grand Slam event of the year, US Open 2022 has been grabbing most sports headlines, ever since the Serb became a 21-time Grand Slam champion, earlier this month. Djokovic earned a four-set win over Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon Championships 2022 to win his seventh Wimbledon title and his first Grand Slam title of 2022. However, the Serbian is now doubtful to play in the US Open, due to his unvaccinated status from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Amid the rise in speculations, Novak Djokovic dropped a major hint about playing in the US Open 2022, while replying to Kyrgios’ comment on his recent Instagram post. While the Serb posted a picture on his official Instagram handle with his family in an empty Centre Court after his Wimbledon 2022 win, he received a reply from Kyrgios, where the Aussie reminded him about their ‘dinner’ bet, placed before his summit clash against Djokovic. Both players had agreed that whoever wins the Wimbledon 2022 would 'pay' for dinner.

'Dinner is on me in NYC,' says Novak Djokovic

Meanwhile, replying to Kyrgios’ comment, Djokovic said he couldn’t complete the bet in London, but would certainly complete it in New York. “Sorry mate, I called the restaurants in London on Sunday night and there were no tables available. Dinner is on me in NYC," wrote Djokovic. His response to the comment intrigued the tennis fans on social media, as it has been made clear by the US Open organizers that Djokovic will not be permitted to compete at the Grand Slam event.

What has been said so far?

As per the vaccination rules in the US, unvaccinated foreigners are barred from entering the country. The 2022 edition of the US Open is scheduled to be played at the Flushing Meadows, starting on August 28. It is pertinent to mention that Djokovic was not allowed to compete in the season-opening Australian Open 2022 due to his vaccination status. Following his Wimbledon 2022 title triumph, he revealed he does not intend to get vaccinated to play in the US Open.

"I’m not vaccinated and I’m not planning to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is that they’re getting rid of the mandatory green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter the United States or exemption. I’m not sure. I don’t believe exemption is a realistic possibility. If that is a possibility, I’m not sure what the exemption would be for," Djokovic was quoted saying at a post-Wimbledon final press conference.

It should also be noted that US President Joe Biden was recently called out over Djokovic’s US Open ban. As per a report by MARCA, he has been asked by an American politician to allow Djokovic’s participation despite his unvaccinated status.

