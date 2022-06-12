Will French Open Champion Rafael Nadal Play At Wimbledon? Check Latest Update

The 2022 season has started on a brilliant note for the Spanish tennis superstar Rafael Nadal, as he extended his record of winning the most no. of Grand Slam titles by winning the Australian Open 2022, and the French Open 2022. While Nadal revealed that he played the second Grand Slam tournament of the season with a chronic foot injury, concerns about his participation in the Wimbledon Championship 2022 have been on a rise ever since. However, Rafael’s former coach and uncle Toni Nadal has now provided a big update regarding the same.

During a recent conversation with tennisnet.com, Toni revealed that the two-time Wimbledon champion will return to the court soon and will play at Wimbledon, even if there’s a slight chance. “I talked to him. At first he said: 'Everything hurts.' But when we spoke yesterday, he said it was much better. He wants to train. And if he has a little chance, he will play at Wimbledon. He goes on the court on Monday,” Nadal’s uncle added.

Nadal began the treatment for his foot injury in Barcelona post the triumph at Roland Garros. The 36-year-old admitted after his win against Casper Ruud in the French Open final that he used a series of anesthetic injections on his foot in order to battle the pain. However, he also added that he used the painkilling injections just for Roland Garros and he won’t be doing so at the Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal's views on his Wimbledon Championships 2022 participation

“I don’t want to put myself in that position again. Can happen once. But no, it’s not a philosophy of life that I want to follow,” Nadal added, as per AP. In the meantime, as reported by Express, Nadal said, “As for London, the heart would say play, the mind would say rest. Without doubt, it is better to play in this way than with pain. It is a theme that cannot be prolonged over time: having won the title [at Roland Garros], it is clear that it was worth it”.

He was spotted walking on crutches while returning to his home in Mallorca and is understood to have undergone treatment after that. Nadal is a five-time finalist at Wimbledon and won his last title in the prestigious Grand Slam tournament in 2011. Having said that, the Wimbledon Championship 2022 is scheduled to begin on June 27, 2022.

