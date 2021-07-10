Will Matteo Berrettini, 1st Italian To Play A Wimbledon Final, Eclipse Djokovic's Dream?

The world is set to witness a historic clash between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon 2021 final on Sunday. While Novak Djokovic is vying for a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title, the stakes are high for Italy's Matteo Berrettini as well. Matteo Berrettini scripted history in the semi-final of Wimbledon 2021 when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz in four sets.

In fact, Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man to reach the Wimbledon final. The last Italian man to reach any Grand Slam final was Adriano Panatta, who won the French Open in 1976.

Matteo Berrettini on Wimbledon 2021 Final

On Sunday at the All England Club, the No. 1-seeded Djokovic's 30th major final will be against No. 7 seed Berrettini. Notably, it will also be the first men's final at Wimbledon with a female chair umpire - Marija Cicak of Croatia.

“My hope for Sunday is to try to go on the court with my head held high, play my game and see what happens. I don’t want to think that it’s already a win just to be there, that I can be satisfied with that, because that’s not what I’m made of. I always want more,” said Berrettini after beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 in Friday's semifinals.

“But I have to be proud of what I’m doing, because it’s not a given and it’s not easy,” added Berrettini.

Matteo Berrettini will look to be the first Italian man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta at Roland Garros in 1976. pic.twitter.com/dcS6IWUGbi — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 9, 2021

Matteo Berrettini in red hot form

On Friday, Matteo Berrettini registered his 11th grass-court win of the season with a 6-3 6-0 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz. Notably, Hubert Hurkacz was the man who knocked eight-time champion Roger Federer out of Wimbledon 2021 after defeating him. Berrettini had also won the Queen's Club title in June.

It is to be noted that, Matteo Berrettini's strength in the Wimbledon 2021 has been his powerful serves. Therefore the key to the title match could be Berrettini's massive serves (to the tune of 101 aces and 95 of 100 holds in the tournament) against Djokovic's best-in-the-business returns (he gets nearly everything back and has won 29% of opponents' service games).

Novak Djokovic enters seventh Wimbledon final

On Friday, the top-ranked Serb outplayed No. 10-seeded Denis Shapovalov on the key points to win their semifinal 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5. The two-time defending champion will face No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in Sunday’s final. Shapovalov repeatedly put pressure on Djokovic but faltered at the crucial moments. He failed to serve out the first set at 5-3 and then double-faulted on set point in the tiebreaker.

Djokovic saved all five break points he faced in the second set before Shapovalov double-faulted again to hand him a 6-5 lead.

Djokovic broke again for 6-5 in the third set and served out the match at love.

(Image Credits: @Wimbledon/Twitter)